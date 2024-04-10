Long and short of Raaj Anand's story: From Arvind Kejriwal's aide and admirer to critic

NEW DELHI: Raaj Kumar Anand, who shocked an already beleaguered AAP on Wednesday by quitting the party and the government, was associated with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal since his anti-corruption movement days.

But as he quit the Cabinet, he said the Aam Aadmi Party which was born out of a crusade against corruption is "embroiled" in corruption now and it has "become difficult for me to stay in this party".

The Patel Nagar MLA's story is one of rags to riches though.

According to his official bio on the Delhi government portal, his parents had to send him to his maternal grandparents in Aligarh "due to poverty".

"His maternal grandfather was a ragpicker and whose financial condition was not that good so that he could educate his grandson," the portal said.

The 57-year-old leader's profile also describes him as a person whose life was "full of struggles".

Anand had to work as a "child labourer" in a padlock factory in Aligarh, it read.

But he later on succeeded as a businessman.

"From making pillows by using discarded foam from factories to becoming a successful businessman in Rexine Leather, Anand's journey may appear to be an easy and simple, but in reality it has gone through many difficulties and ups and downs," it said.

In his Delhi Assembly poll affidavit in 2020, his assets were pegged at Rs 78.9 crore.

Speaking to reporters as he resigned from the party, he said, "I joined Arvind Kejriwal at a time when he said from the Ramlila Ground (the venue for the India Against Corruption movement) that country will change after its politics changes. Politics did not change but the politicians have now changed."