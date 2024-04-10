Maharashtra Congress chief Patole escapes unhurt after truck hits his car in Bhandara

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole escaped unhurt after a truck hit his car in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, a party leader said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed.

In a post on X, Londhe said the accident occurred near Karda village in Bhandara district. He claimed that a truck hit Patole's car and tried to crush it.