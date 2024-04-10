Pocso case can’t be quashed even after mutual compromise: Allahabad High Court

LUCKNOW: While declining to quash the proceedings initiated under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the Allahabad High Court has held that the offences registered under the Act cannot be set aside solely on the basis of a compromise between the accused and the survivor.

Dismissing a petition filed by one Sanjeev Kumar, an accused under the Pocso Act, Justice Samit Gopal observed, “As the consent of the minor prosecutrix victim is immaterial for registration of offence, then such consent shall still remain immaterial for all practical purposes at all the stages, including for compromise. Merely because the minor prosecutrix has later on agreed to enter into a compromise with the applicant (accused), it would not be sufficient to quash the proceedings under Pocso Act.”