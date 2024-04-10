Rajasthan: When Jat vs Rajput battle ignites desert storm in Churu

JAIPUR: Elections are looming over the 25 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan, but it is the Churu Lok Sabha constituency, nestled in the heart of the desert, that has emerged as the epicentre of political fervour.

In a direct showdown between the Congress and the BJP, the seat has ignited political tensions across the state, drawing widespread attention due to its historical significance and the current bitter battle which has made it the hot seat of the state.

Riding high on the ‘Modi magic’ wave the BJP that secured all 25 seats in the past two elections, is vigorously vying for a third consecutive victory. However, the Churu constituency poses a formidable challenge to the BJP’s ambitious claims. The party has clinched victory here in the last five Lok Sabha elections with Ram Singh Kaswan representing the constituency in 1999, 2004, and 2009, followed by his son Rahul Kaswan in 2014 and 2019.