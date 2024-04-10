Rising seizures of dancing sloth bears raise alarm of illegal wildlife trade in East India

The State Forest Department of Bihar has seized four live sloth bears (three males and one female) from a village close to the interstate border of Jharkhand and Bihar.

This is the third incident of seizures out of a total of eight sloth bears in the past three months from different districts of Bihar and Jharkhand. An alarm of resurgence has been raised in illegal wild animal trade in the region which was stopped over a decade ago.

In mid-March, the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change had seized four sloth bears, kept the matter underwraps as investigation was underway. The enforcement agency has arrested seven suspects so far. All four bears have been shifted to Bihar’s Rajgir Zoo.

Meanwhile, in January, three sloth bears were seized in Bhagalpur district, Bihar followed by the seizure of a sloth bear cub in Godda district, Jharkhand in February.

Over the past two years alone, five cases have surfaced, indicating that this cruel practice which was once thought to be eradicated in India is far from over.

The seized sloth bears' muzzles were pierced and their teeth and claws were broken, indicating that they were trained under harsh conditions for dance performances by the ‘Kalandar’ community in India and ‘Natiya’ community in Nepal.

The seized bears were being exploited for the illegal dancing bear trade, in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972.