SC paves way for prayer meet led by Chennai-based preacher Paul Dhinakaran at Indore, stays administration's order

NEW DELHI: Terming as "unjustified", the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the decision of the Indore administration to cancel its permission for a prayer meeting of the Christian community scheduled there on the ground of law and order situation.

The order has paved the way for the prayer meeting.

"Prima facie, we find that the revocation of the permission which was granted in favour of the petitioner of holding the prayer meeting is not justified."

"The permission which was granted vide order dated March 22, 2024 and revised on April 05, 2024 specified various conditions so as to safeguard the interest of all the stake-holders and also to ensure that no law and order situation would arise. In these circumstances, the revocation of permission, in our view, was not justified," a bench comprising justices B R Gavai, Satish Chandra Sharma and Sandeep Mehta said.

The bench also issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh government and the Indore administration on the plea of one Suresh Carletons.

The petition was filed against the order of the high court upholding the revocation of the nod to hold the prayer meet.

"It is needless to say that the petitioner will be entitled to hold the prayer meeting at 5:00 pm today, i.e., 10th April, 2024, however, the same shall be subject to the petitioner's strictly complying with the directions/conditions stated in order dated March 22, and March 05, this year," it said.

The bench directed its registry to communicate the order "forthwith to the Registrar (Judl.), High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Bench at Indore, who shall communicate the same to the Collector, Indore".

Earlier, the Indore administration cancelled the permission for a prayer meeting of the Christian community scheduled on Wednesday, citing law and order situation.