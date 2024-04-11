15 Maoists including two women surrender in Jharkhand ahead of LS polls

RANCHI: In a major achievement ahead of 2024-Lok Sabha polls, as many as 15 Maoists, including a minor and two women cadres, who were active in Saranda jungles of West Singhbhum in Jharkhand, surrendered before the police on Thursday.

All these Maoist cadres belong to the squad of Misir Besra and Patiram Majhi alias Anal Da.

The police stated that the Maoists chose to surrender due to their frustration with the exploitation of the people by top Maoist leaders such as Misir Besra and Patiram Majhi, also known as Anal Da.

“A total of 15 Maoists, including one minor and two women cadres have put down their arms before the police on Thursday. All of them being locals, it will have a great impact on the strength of the red rebels as it will weaken them further," said Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar.

The SP also warned the Maoists either to surrender before police or be ready to feel the heat as they will further intensify anti-Maoist operations in the Kolhan jungles.

West Singhbhum is considered one of the most left-wing extremist-affected districts in the country.