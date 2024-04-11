Anti-social elements will not get land even for last rites, says Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said those involved in intimidating and torturing innocents would be deprived of even a piece of land for last rites.

Attacking the opposition at a poll rally in Sardhana segment to seek votes for Muzaffarnagar candidate Sanjeev Balyan, Yogi alleged that those “attempting to mislead people today had put the BJP leaders like Sangeet Som and Sanjeev Baliyan behind the bars” and had imposed curfews to “add to people’s woes” in 2013.

The Sardhana assembly segment in Meerut district falls under Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

He cautioned the people against those political forces which were “entrenched in deceptive tactics of caste-based politics undermining nation’s integrity and religious values”.

At the rally, CM Yogi asserted that no individual could evade strict action if found indulging in wrongdoing regardless of their status. Without naming anyone, he referred to the downfall of prominent mafia empires allegedly patronised by previous regimes.

The CM said the during the SP regime even top officials hesitated to confront mafias. However, under the present administration, those, operating with impunity, were dealt with iron fist under the law of the land, he claimed.

He also drew a sharp contrast between India’s progress and Pakistan’s struggles, attributing the neighbouring country’s plight to poor governance.

Rallied support for the BJP condidate, the CM highlighted the infrastructure push which the region has received during the last six years. Meerut will go to polls on April 26.