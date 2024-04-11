BIhar: Shah calls for BJP win in all 40 seats, 3rd term for Modi

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress for its appeasement policy and accused it of working to re-divide the country. He also cornered the grand old party on corruption, saying those who have “looted” money of the poor would not be spared.

Addressing an election rally at Guraru in Bihar’s Gaya district, Shah alleged that the Congress could go to any extent for votes. “The country was divided in 1947 by the Congress. Today, the party is inclined to repeat it. The BJP and PM Modi will not allow it to do so,” he said. Shah referred to the remarks of a Congress leader who spoke of the country’s division into north and south. He accused the Congress leadership of maintaining silence over such remarks and alleged that the party has favoured the appeasement policy for generations starting with Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi.

On corruption, he said: “The RJD-Congress alliance doesn’t know that the BJP and PM Modi will not spare the corrupt. They will have to return the money at all costs.”