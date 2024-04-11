BSP Lok Sabha member Malook Nagar joins RLD

NEW DELHI: BSP leader and Lok Sabha member Malook Nagar on Thursday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal led by Jayant Chaudhary.

Nagar, the Lok Sabha member from Bijnor in western Uttar Pradesh, quit the BSP and announced that he would campaign for the RLD candidates in the region.

Nagar had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a candidate of the BSP which was then in alliance with the RLD and Samajwadi Party.

"This is the first time in the last 39 years that I am neither contesting the election of MP nor MLA, but I want to work for the country, hence today I have decided to leave the BSP. This is a well thought out decision," he said.