Delhi cops pose as election officers to nab unsuspecting fugitive from Mumbai slum

NEW DELHI: The long arm of the law finally caught up with a convicted criminal who had jumped bail and was evading the police for three years. After narrowing the man down to a densely populated slum area in Mumbai, the cops were faced with the task of carrying out a discreet search without raising an alarm. But first the backstory.

The crime dates back to 2013 when Mohammed Mushtaq and two of his friends had an altercation with a man at a tea shop in Delhi. The next day, Mushtaq along with his accomplices went to the man's house.

The father of the man told the cops that moments later he heard a loud thud. He immediately rushed out of his house and saw his son lying on the road in a pool of blood. Mushtaq had committed a brutal murder by pushing him off the fifth floor of the building.

A case was lodged, Mushtaq was arrested and after years of trial, he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. In May 2021, when India was grappling with the second wave of COVID, he was released on emergency parole for 90 days. But he never returned and became a fugitive.

However, in keeping with the old saying, "The mills of God grind slowly, but they grind exceeding small", justice would not be denied even if it took time.