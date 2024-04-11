HC directs woman to pay maintenance to ex-husband unable to earn due to ailments

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed a working woman to pay monthly maintenance of Rs 10,000 to her former husband who is unable to earn due to his ailments.

A single bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh in the order of April 2 noted that the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act uses the term 'spouse' and this would include both husband and wife.

"The provisions of Section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act uses the term 'spouse' and this would include the husband or the wife who is unable to maintain himself/herself," the HC said.

The high court in its order noted that the woman has not disputed the fact that her former husband was not in a position to earn a living due to his medical ailments.

"As the husband is unable to maintain himself, the wife who has a source of income, is liable to pay interim maintenance," the high court said.

The bench dismissed the petition filed by the woman challenging a March 2020 order passed by a civil court directing her to pay Rs 10,000 monthly maintenance to her former husband.