INTERVIEW | Opposition doesn’t have any reliable data on joblessness: Nirmala Sitharaman

One other thing about Kerala — every state is allowed, according to the FRBM Act, to borrow to the level of 3% of the GSDP without any conditions. This is applicable to all states. What happened about the borrowings they did outside the budget is that CAG came down heavily — not just on Kerala, there were other states, too. The treatment offered to Kerala was the treatment offered to all those on which CAG had come down heavily saying that you borrowed from outside the budget, and that has to be reconciled. In the reconciliation process, they were given four years to return that money back to the system.

In fact, much before Kerala went to court, I myself called the finance minister of Kerala and told him if in that particular year they are really in a difficult position, we could extend the reconciliation by another year. Not a special favour to Kerala, but offered to all such similarly placed states. The court took cognizance of that as well.

Coming to Karnataka, I would like to point out two-three things before I get to this particular point. There has been some totally baseless commentary by the ruling dispensation to the effect that Karnataka was better off prior to GST, in that their indirect tax collection was growing at 15%. Data shows that pre-GST revenue growth for Karnataka was around 11.60% CAGR and post-GST revenue growth is similar at 11.35% despite COVID, which affected two financial years (2020-21 & 2021-22). So the Karnataka government is completely misleading the people with false data.

The second allegation is that compensation cess dues of Karnataka were not being given. There are no unpaid compensation dues to Karnataka, Rs 1.06 lakh has been given to the state between July 2017 and June 2022.

On their grievance that Karnataka pays one rupee, but gets only 29 paise...so I asked this question in reverse in Karnataka. The highest taxes in Karnataka are paid by the Bengaluru city. Can Bengaluru say we pay this much, give me the total money and leave Chitradurga, Bellary, etc without any money. So these are misleading, separatist kinds of arguments.

The last grievance is that the Centre is collecting cess and surcharges and that should also be put into the divisible pool. Cess and surcharges are collected as per the Constitution, over and above the tax collected. And that money also goes to states. So this is a vicious way of misinforming the people.

As for the recent case in the Supreme Court which, if I understand correctly, is about NDRF funds which have to come to the drought-hit areas of the state. The matter has been sent to the Election Commission. If they clear it, the high-level committee will meet and the money will be released.

There is concern in the South that they are going to get penalised for performing better, being more industrialised, for progressing better than other states. How do you address this concern?

These are very legitimate concerns. I have no differences here. I also know that some distinct progress has been made in some areas, and I agree they should not get disincentivised for that. But that’s not the business of the central government, that’s the business of the Finance Commission. If the Finance Commission gives me a recommendation, it’s my duty to obey. So voice those concerns, I repeat, legitimate concerns, with the Finance Commission, rather than politicising the issue.

What’s your view on the Congress manifesto, especially the parts about the economy? They are talking about a single-slab GST, which is present in some other countries. Is that implementable here?

I am really amused that they want to suggest improvements in the GST. People who were calling it Gabbar Singh Tax, and saying they would throw it out when they come to power, are now saying they will have to amend it and calling it GST 2.0. On the issue of single (GST) rates, Arun Jaitley Ji, finance minister at the time of introduction of GST, had openly said that in a country like India, with so many differences in levels of economic well-being, a single rate may not be fair. I am not arguing against it at the moment. But very clearly, what Jaitley ji said then holds true even now.

On the economy, I am not sure that they have taken a complete picture to be commenting on it. They are fiscally flamboyant and saying they will pay Rs 1 lakh to every (poor) family, they should explain where they are going to get the money from. Their approach to the economy is more knee-jerk, not well-thought through.

You mention economic disparities in the country. Recently, the Inequality Lab report termed the last 10 years as “Billionaire Raj”, and said that inequality is at the peak in India.

It is one thing to take a foreign study and say ‘look at what is happening in India’. I have my own doubts on some of these foreign studies. We are providing 80 crore people free foodgrains for the last five years, and that is continuing for the next five years, yet on the Hunger index, India is ranked below some of our neighbours -- where people who are standing in queues to get even rotis are said to be better off than us.

On income disparity, the way in which we have attended to providing basic amenities, houses for all, toilets for all, safe drinking water, Swachhata Abhiyan, they have made an impact. The World Bank study says that on multi-dimensional poverty, which is what NITI Aayog assessment results also show, extreme poverty has been brought down drastically in India. It’s one thing to say poverty exists while people are accumulating wealth, but we are also lifting people out of poverty.

Electoral bonds have been creating headlines. How do we create transparency in electoral funding and, after the Supreme Court order, what is the plan for political funding?

The Supreme Court, in its wisdom, has rejected electoral bonds. We respect it and we will have to follow the order. But electoral bonds were one step better than what went before. Earlier, there was no framework under which you were to function. At least here you purchase and redeem the bonds through a bank account. Of course, given the banking laws, and also given the way in which funding during elections happened in pre-electoral bond days, donors wanted to have confidentiality, and that was part of the law. Now, after the Supreme Court order, even those who benefited from the bonds are calling it a scam. How much of a chameleon can you be?

But irrespective of which party was taking donations, there is this question of actual quid pro quo. How do you address this allegation?

As far as quid pro quo is concerned, you are putting two and two together and saying this is a quid pro quo. These are monies coming from bank account to bank account. Our attempt was to clean up electoral financing. That’s why we moved to bonds, which was discussed in and approved by Parliament. Electoral funding will have to go through a lot more transparency, and on that BJP is committed.

Let us come to the other very political allegation against the BJP: that it is using ED, CBI etc against members of other political parties and forcing them to join the BJP. And once they join your party, they are kind of free of those charges...

People have moved from one party to another, gone back to the original party, come back to the second party they left and so on. Clean chits are not given by political parties, clean chits are given by the courts. Some parties are unable to retain their own flock, because members see no hope in their respective parties’ performance. They see a prime minister who’s working non-stop 24/7 and a party which is energised by that kind of leadership, they think they are in the wrong place, they move out. People are getting out of family- and caste-driven parties. They see hope in the BJP because it showed how people who were pasting wall posters or working at the booth level are rising to become somebody.