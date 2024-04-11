Jaishankar backs fencing of Myanmar border, says India must give priority to security

NEW DELHI: The situation in Myanmar is very difficult, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday in Aizawl, where he had gone to release the BJP’s election manifesto.
"We are sensitive to relationships across the border but the condition in Myanmar is very difficult, the authority of the government does not work. We are taking precautions as the neighbourhood is going through a difficult stage," Jaishankar said, adding that they had decided to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and end the Free Movement Regime (FMR) as India gave priority to security.
Thousands of people from Myanmar have taken refuge in various north eastern states, especially Mizoram after the military coup in February 2021.
"I think the security of our country, security of our states, including Mizoram, requires us to take certain precautions. The precautions we are taking now are in response to a certain situation. If things were normal in Myanmar, this would not have happened," he added.
Jaishankar said that the Centre was very sensitive to the interests of the people, traditions, customs and relationships across the border.
It may be recalled that the Centre in February had decided to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and abolish the Free Movement Regime between the two nations.
The FMR used to allow people residing close to the border to venture 16 km into the neighbouring country without a visa.
Myanmar shares a 1643 km border with India, of which around 510 km is with Mizoram.
Some segments of society in Mizoram had opposed the announcement of fencing the border as they felt it would disturb the close links between ethnic communities in India and Myanmar.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar also said that due to the current situation in Myanmar, work on connectivity looked difficult. India had planned to build a road to Sittwe in Myanmar.