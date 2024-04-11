Jaishankar backs fencing of Myanmar border, says India must give priority to security

NEW DELHI: The situation in Myanmar is very difficult, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday in Aizawl, where he had gone to release the BJP’s election manifesto.

"We are sensitive to relationships across the border but the condition in Myanmar is very difficult, the authority of the government does not work. We are taking precautions as the neighbourhood is going through a difficult stage," Jaishankar said, adding that they had decided to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and end the Free Movement Regime (FMR) as India gave priority to security.

Thousands of people from Myanmar have taken refuge in various north eastern states, especially Mizoram after the military coup in February 2021.

"I think the security of our country, security of our states, including Mizoram, requires us to take certain precautions. The precautions we are taking now are in response to a certain situation. If things were normal in Myanmar, this would not have happened," he added.

Jaishankar said that the Centre was very sensitive to the interests of the people, traditions, customs and relationships across the border.