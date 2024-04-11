Kshatriya and Patidar Leaders in BJP Backing Controversy within Kshatriya Community in Gujarat?

The protest within the Kshatriya community has spurred the BJP to initiate an internal investigation. There are concerns that some Kshatriya and Patidar leaders, feeling marginalized, may have clandestinely supported the controversy, thus exacerbating the situation. Of specific interest will be the involvement of a prominent Kshatriya leader and influential figure from Saurashtra, alongside Rajkot BJP leader and Vice President Bharat Boghra.

Speculation was surrounding Gujarat BJP Vice President Bharat Boghra's alleged role in the agitation against BJP Rajkot Loksabha Candidate Rupala, with discussions suggesting his indirect support behind the Kshatriya Community's opposition to Rupala.

Boghra, a close aide of BJP State President CR Patil, previously spearheaded the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' targeting Congress and other party leaders for induction into the BJP. Despite hopes for a Lok Sabha ticket from Amreli or Rajkot due to his efforts, Boghra remains ticketless. Amidst the Rupala-Kshatriya controversy, Boghra denies involvement in any anti-party activities.

Speaking to the media in Rajkot on Monday, Bharat Boghra dismissed allegations, stating, "Opponents purportedly linked to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have been circulating false reports and rumors through various media channels. These claims hold no truth."

He clarified, "Neither I nor any BJP worker from Rajkot city has been called upon to justify alleged involvement in the Kshatriya agitation. The state BJP has not relieved me of any duties, and our workers have not acted against the party's interests. Every prominent worker in Rajkot is dedicated to supporting Rupala."

Bharat Boghra added, "If my alleged involvement in the Kshatriya movement is proven, I am prepared to withdraw from public life. Opposition forces are baselessly implicating me."

Following Bharat Boghra's clarification, another prominent Kshatriya leader from Saurashtra is under scrutiny for purportedly indirectly supporting the Kshatriya movement.

Sources reveal that the protest by the Kshatriya community, including the waving of black flags during the BJP office inauguration in Khambhaliya, Devbhumi Dwarka district, in the presence of state BJP President C R Paatil, has prompted an investigation by the BJP.

The inquiry will focus on the involvement of the Saurashtra-based Kshatriya leader and his supporters in disrupting the BJP event. According to Sources, Party officials have reportedly investigated with leaders from Saurashtra Zone.