LS polls: 188 security personnel airlifted to snow-bound pockets in J-K's Kishtwar

JAMMU: A total of 188 security personnel were airlifted by three IAF helicopters to snow-bound Marwah and Warwan areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district which is part of the Udhampur parliamentary seat, officials said.

Udhampur goes to polls in the first phase of the elections on April 19.

The officials said the airlifting of 144 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 44 Jammu and Kashmir Police officers for deployment at 31 polling booths in the remote pockets marks the maiden airlift of men and materials in the country under the Lok Sabha elections.

In preparation for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the significant deployment of security personnel has been executed in both the cut off remote regions of Kishtwar with joint efforts of the district election office, Kishtwar, and the Indian Air Force (IAF), they said.

The road connectivity to the Marwah and Warwan areas via Sinthan and Margamtop situated at an altitude of 12,500 feet further poses transportation challenges due to the snow clad areas.

Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, P K Pole, has made special arrangements for the safe transportation of polling parties, election logistics and materials to 31 polling booths --19 in Marwah and 12 in Warwan.

The officials said this deployment is part of the comprehensive security measures being implemented across Kishtwar district in anticipation of the forthcoming elections.