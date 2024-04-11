MahaYuti Maha dilemma over seat-sharing formula

MUMBAI: While the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has swiftly declared its seat allocation for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is still grappling with the challenge of formulating a mutually agreeable seat-sharing arrangement among its partners.

Within Mahayuti, three key Lok Sabha seats—Satara, Nasik, and Thane—remain subjects of contention. Previously, the BJP laid claim to the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, represented by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s son, Dr. Shrikant Shinde. However, the seat has now been allocated to Dr. Shinde, yet the BJP is still pressing for control over the Thane Lok Sabha seat.

CM Eknath Shinde, understandably reluctant to relinquish the Thane Lok Sabha seat due to its significance as his hometown and its traditional Shiv Sena representation, remains at odds with the BJP’s insistence.

Meanwhile, the BJP has begun preparations, nominating Dr. Sanjeev Naik, son of its leader Ganesh Naik, as a potential candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

In negotiations, the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has expressed a desire for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat in exchange for conceding the Satara Lok Sabha seat. However, CM Shinde contends that Nashik Lok Sabha was also historically represented by Shiv Sena.

The current MP, Hemant Godse, though aligned with Shinde, faces slim chances of retaining the ticket this time.