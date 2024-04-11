Mastermind in UP police recruitment paper leak case arrested from Jewar

LUCKNOW: In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police nabbed Ravi Atri, 38, – the mastermind of the police constable recruitment paper leak, on Wednesday. He was arrested from Jewar in Gautam Budhh Nagar.
A native of Gautam Budh Nagar and based in Delhi before going underground following a probe into the police recruitment paper leak, Atri happens to be the 401st accused arrested so far in connection with the paper leak racket.
UP Police Recruitment Board had held an examination to recruit 60,000 constables on February 17 and 18 where over 48 lakh candidates had appeared.
Later, the government cancelled the tests and ordered re-examination following the paper leak. While the re-examination will be done in next 6 months, a manhunt was launched for those behind the fiasco. Atri was on the run ever since.
An intensive investigation unfolded across various states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana and districts of UP including Varanasi, Jhansi, Agra, Kanpur, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Hathras, Noida, and Ballia. A total of 12 cases have been registered in connection with the scandal.
Additional DG, law and order, Amitabh Yash, said that efforts of STF Field Unit Meerut tracked Atri and arrested him.
During interrogation, Atri said that after passing the Intermediate examination from Shriram Inter College, Thora, Gautam Budh Nagar, in 2006, the accused went to Allen Coaching Centre, Kota, Rajasthan for medical preparation where he came in contact with the examination mafia in 2007. He then started appearing as a solver in various competitive examinations.
After passing the HPMT examination in the year 2012, he got admission in PGIMS, Rohtak, Haryana and passed the third year in 2018 but did not appear in the fourth-year examination. Prior to it, he was nabbed by Daryaganj Crime Branch, Delhi in the paper leak case of NEET PG exam in the year 2012 and went to jail.
He was also incarcerated the same year after Shahbad Dairy police station, Delhi arrested him for getting the paper of SBI exam out.
In 2015, the AIPMT paper was out. The STF said that now Delhi police constable Vikram Pahal, Goldy, Guniya, Dawood, Neetu, Monu Dhakla, Anurag and Ankit Mishra were wanted in connection with the case.
Held for getting paper of SBI exam out
Prior to it, he was nabbed by Daryaganj Crime Branch, Delhi in the paper leak case of NEET PG exam in the year 2012 and went to jail. He was also incarcerated the same year after Shahbad Dairy police station, Delhi arrested him for getting the paper of SBI exam out.