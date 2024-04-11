Mastermind in UP police recruitment paper leak case arrested from Jewar

LUCKNOW: In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police nabbed Ravi Atri, 38, – the mastermind of the police constable recruitment paper leak, on Wednesday. He was arrested from Jewar in Gautam Budhh Nagar.

A native of Gautam Budh Nagar and based in Delhi before going underground following a probe into the police recruitment paper leak, Atri happens to be the 401st accused arrested so far in connection with the paper leak racket.

UP Police Recruitment Board had held an examination to recruit 60,000 constables on February 17 and 18 where over 48 lakh candidates had appeared.

Later, the government cancelled the tests and ordered re-examination following the paper leak. While the re-examination will be done in next 6 months, a manhunt was launched for those behind the fiasco. Atri was on the run ever since.

An intensive investigation unfolded across various states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana and districts of UP including Varanasi, Jhansi, Agra, Kanpur, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Hathras, Noida, and Ballia. A total of 12 cases have been registered in connection with the scandal.

Additional DG, law and order, Amitabh Yash, said that efforts of STF Field Unit Meerut tracked Atri and arrested him.