Rs 222 crores of 'entitled' MPLAD funds in Gujarat went unutilized for five years, says ADR report

AHMEDABAD: A data from the Association of Democratic Reforms revealed that 26 Gujarat BJP MPs have missed out on substantial grant allocated for their constituencies by both Central as State governments.

The data further revealed that an amount of Rs 222 crores is found to be sitting unutilized by the MPs in the state.

The Member of Parliament Local Area Development Division of the Government of India annually allocates a fund of five crore rupees to each MPs across the nation.

Overall, each MP is entitled to a grant of Rs 25 crore over a period of five years from May 2019 to May 2024.

However, in the fiscal year 2020-21, no grant was disbursed due to the pandemic, and in 2021-22, a reduced grant of Rs 2 crore was provided for the same reason.