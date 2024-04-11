Will not accept CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code: Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will not allow the implementation of the CAA, NRC and the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Responding to her statement, the BJP accused her of resorting to vote bank politics and trying to polarise the society.

Addressing a gathering here at the Red Road on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Banerjee claimed that some people will try to "engineer riots" during elections and urged everyone "not to fall prey to the plot".

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the month of Ramzan.

"We will not accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and Uniform Civil Code. We will not accept any forcible implementation of these. I do not know how to hate people. I do not deliver hate speeches. I want everybody to live like brothers, in peace and harmony. If we will live unitedly, nobody will be able to cause harm to us. Do not let anybody break this unity," Banerjee said.

"As long as I am alive, nobody will be able to harm you. I will keep fighting them," she added.

"...there will be people who will try to engineer riots in the name of religion. You keep your cool and we will not let them succeed in initiating riots here," Banerjee said.

In an apparent reference to the BJP, Banerjee alleged that with the elections closing in, the central government agencies are being "used" to scare the people, mainly the opposition leaders.

"A few people want to scare people in the name of agencies during the elections. I will tell them (BJP) to construct a jail and put everyone behind the bars. But will you be able to put the entire population of 130 crores in jail? I am ready to shed blood for the country, but not ready to allow this torture go on," she said.

She asserted that in West Bengal, people live in peace because there is a brotherhood among different communities.

"Live in peace and it is our responsibility to look after your security. Nobody will be able to torture you," she said.

She asserted that her party, TMC's fight is against the BJP. "Remember, it's the TMC that is fighting against the BJP. We will decide about the INDIA bloc later. But in West Bengal, please ensure that no vote goes to any other party," she said.

TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee accompanied her at the Eid meet.

Reacting to her remarks, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya accused her of trying to polarise the society, and asserted that people wanted to hear about the chief minister's plan for the economic uplift of all communities but instead, she attempted to "sow the seeds of division" among people.

"Instead of spreading the message of amity, brotherhood among the Muslim brethren at the gathering on Red Road, the CM tried to sow the seeds of division and polarisation for her narrow vote bank politics," Bhattacharya alleged.