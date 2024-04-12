33K deaths in India in ’19 linked to heatstroke

Non-optimal temperatures are defined as the location-specific above (high temperature) or below (low temperature). In 2019, there were over 5.2 lakh stroke deaths linked to non-optimal temperatures, the study, published in the journal Neurology, found.

The study is contained in ‘Burden of Stroke Attributable to Nonoptimal Temperature in 204 Countries and Territories – A Population-Based Study, 1990-2019.’ It analyses different types of stroke burden attributable to climatic conditions.

While the majority of these stroke deaths were due to lower than optimal temperatures, researchers also found that number of deaths from stroke linked to higher than optimal temperatures increased, when compared with 1990. They associated optimal temperatures with the lowest death rates.

The burden of stroke “due to high temperature has increased rapidly, especially among people aged older than 10 years, and was disproportionately concentrated in low Socio-demographic Index (SDI) regions such as Africa,” researchers wrote in the study.