Amid protests Gujarat BJP candidate Rupala to file LS nomination on April 16; Amit Shah on 19

AHMEDABAD: With the nomination process for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat began on Friday, the BJP has announced that six candidates including Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will file their nominations.

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate Purusottam Rupala has signalled that he will filing his nomination papers on April 16 along with three other candidates.

This move comes at a time when there are ongoing protests by the Kshatriya community against Rupala demanding his replacement.

Rupala during a programme held in Rajkot stated, "Friends, there are efforts to disrupt the atmosphere. Yet, I earnestly urge you all to exercise patience and restraint. Let's proceed with caution."

While the election commission has set April 20 as the deadline for candidates filing their nominations, the State BJP announced the dates of various candidates filing their nominations.

The party sources revealed that the candidates are directed to file their nominations in three phases starting from April 15.