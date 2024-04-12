At Dholpur, Modi draws Rajasthan link to Ayodhya temple

JAIPUR: At his election rally in the eastern Rajasthan district of Dholpur, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the BJP’s significant achievement of constructing the Ram Temple. Modi emphasised the connection of the Ram Temple with Rajasthan, noting that a considerable amount of stone for the temple’s construction came from this region.

He criticized the Congress for not attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the temple, which he claimed was an insult to Hindus across the country. The Prime Minister targeted the Congress for its policy of appeasement, alleging that numerous temples were demolished, and stones were even hurled at Ramnavami processions in the state.

BJP’s successful use of polarization as a theme in previous assembly elections in Rajasthan suggests that PM Modi aims to capitalize on similar sentiments even in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Additionally, addressing the issue of water scarcity in Rajasthan, PM Modi promised that if BJP returns to power, he will ensure that adequate water reaches every home in the state.

