Jharkhand: 26 booked for bringing out tableau with slogans 'Jail ka Tala Tutega - Hemant Soren Chutega'

RANCHI: As many as 26 people have been booked for violating Model Code of Conduct as they brought out a tableau during the Sarhul procession in Ranchi depicting Hemant Soren in Jail with the slogan 'Jail ka Tala Tutega - Hemaant Soren Chutega.'

Hemant Soren was shown in jail in the tableau brought out by Kendriya Sarna Samiti with slogans -- 'Jail ka Tala Tutega - Hemaant Soren Chutega' (Lock of the Jail will be Broken - Hemant Soren will be Released), on it. The tableau also showcase Hemant Soren, who fought for the development of Jharkhand, is being exploited by ED and CBI.

The FIR was lodged at Kotwali Police Station, on the basis of the statement recorded by Magistrate Vinay Kumar, who had been roped in to maintain law and order while Sarhul procession was being brought out at Mahatma Gandhi Road in Ranchi. According to FIR, the religious occasion has been used with political intentions through the tableau brought out by Kendriya Sarna Samiti headed by Phoolchand Tirkey.

“Political issues were showcased in the tableau brought out for religious purposes, which is a violation of the model code of conduct,” stated the FIR lodged at Kotwali Police Station in Ranchi. Video footage of the tableau is available with the district administration, it added.

Notably, in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, Model Code of Conduct is into force and Kendriya Sarna Samiti has been found violating it making use of religious occasion as political opportunity.

Another FIR has also been lodged at Kotwali Police station against the tableau brought out by Pipartoli Sarna Samiti at Argora. In its tableau, tribals were shown being suppressed by the police and administration. The slogan -- Adani should leave the country, was also written in the tableau.

Amid celebrations of Eid al-Fitr and Sarhul on Thursday, a Palestinian Flag was also seen seeking support for it on the streets of Ranchi. Police haveinitiated an investigation in this regard.