Kalpana Soren at centre stage of JMM’s ‘Nyay Ulgulaan Rally’

RANCHI: Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren, who will be a star campaigner for JMM and INDIA bloc during the Lok Sabha polls in the state, has also assumed command of the arrangements for ‘Nyay Ulgulaan Rally’ to be held in Ranchi on April 21.

According to party sources, Kalpana is sending personal invitations to INDIA bloc leaders and coordinating with them to make the rally a grand success.

JMM will host the ‘Nyay Ulgulaan Rally’ of INDIA, which will be attended by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, among other top leaders of the alliance.

To take stock of the preparations for the rally, a meeting, headed by CM Champai Soren, was held at the Hemant Soren’s residence on April 7, which was attended by Kalpana and Basant Soren, the younger brother of Hemant Soren, apart from allies’ leaders in the state.

TMC to attend

The TMC will attend the opposition rally to be held in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on April 21. The party may send its leaders.