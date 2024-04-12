Manipur | Battlelines drawn, but poll fever at a point frozen in time

IMPHAL: Burnt and damaged houses on either side of a national highway stand in sordid testimony to the bloody ethnic conflict that unfolded in Manipur in May 2023. The incidents of arson, gunfights and killings have stopped but the fear of the return of violence is far from over. There is uneasy calm and I got a sense of it right after crossing Moirang, 45 km south of state capital Imphal, home to the Meiteis.

This arterial road leads to Churachandpur, the Kuki heartland. Few vehicles and people were on the road. However, some young and unarmed members of a Meitei radical group were seen on an open jeep by the roadside, talking to one another. They were wearing the ou fit’s attire. I could see the movement of people, albeit only a few of them, at Kwakta, which is eight km away from Moirang.

Kwakta is a Meitei Pangal (Meitei Muslim) village, located less than 2.5 km short of Kangvai. The Meitei Pangals had remained neutral during the violence, yet they bore the brunt of it. A mosque at Kwakta had come under an attack during a gufight. As I was heading towards Kangvai, which somewhat separates the Imphal Valley from Churachandpur, I could feel an eerie silence.

The hills in the vicinity on either side come under Churachandpur district. The paddy fields stretching towards the corrugated hills are all empty. The land is tilled by Meitei farmers. There have been several incidents during the conflict when they were fired upon by the miscreants.

At Kangvai, our vehicle was intercepted by a policeman. He asked us where we were heading to. I showed my identity card and answered his queries. The cop asked my driver, a Meitei Pangal, to share his details at the check post. There, he was given a two-digit secret number and asked to share it following return so they know this vehicle had passed through the road earlier in the day.