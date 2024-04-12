Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency

In 1999, he was re-elected to 13th Lok Sabha, and on October 13, 1999, took oath as Union Minister of State, Commerce and Industry.

On 22 July 2001, he was made Union Minister of State for External Affairs.

However, Omar Abdullah resigned from the post on December 23, 2002, to concentrate on party work.

In the run-up to the 2002 legislative assembly elections in J-K, the junior Abdullah was chosen to lead the NC, while Farooq Abdullah shifted base to the Centre.

However, Omar Abdullah lost assembly polls from Ganderbal constituency.

While Farooq Abdullah was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2002 from J-K, and then re-elected in 2009, Omar Abdullah contested and won the Lok Sabha polls from Srinagar constituency in 2004.

During the vote of confidence vote in the Lok Sabha on July 22, 2008, Omar Abdullah gave a fiery speech in Parliament which was praised by many.

Omar Abdullah then went to become Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister when his party entered into an alliance with the Congress in January 2009 after the assembly elections.

In 2009, his father resigned from the Rajya Sabha and won a seat in the Lok Sabha from Srinagar.

When the senior Abdullah contested the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat again in the 2014 elections, he was defeated by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Tariq Hameed Karra.

However, Karra resigned from Lok Sabha in 2017 leading to a by-election for the Srinagar parliamentary seat which Farooq Abdullah won defeating the PDP candidate Nazir Ahmed Khan.

The NC president won the Lok Sabha polls again in 2019.

Omar Abdullah won the assembly elections in 2008 from Ganderbal constituency.

He had contested and won the 2014 assembly elections from Budgam's Beerwah segment which is now a part of the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency.