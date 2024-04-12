Oppn leaders only want to take care of their kids’ future: Shah

BHOPAL : Accusing the Opposition INDIA bloc to be a ‘jamghat’ (gathering of corrupt parties and leaders), Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore happened during the 10 years of UPA regime in the country.

“Those who indulged in scams and corruption are now going to jail. Members of the Ghamandiya Gathbandhan (INDIA bloc) are beating their chests. We will ensure that each and every penny of the money meant for poor, Dalits, tribals and backward sections is returned to the poor and the deprived, and every person who siphoned that money is put behind the bars,” Shah said at two poll rallies in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah first addressed a rally in support of sixth-time sitting MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste in Mandla-ST seat and then addressed another in support of the sitting MP in Khajuraho constituency and state BJP chief VD Sharma.