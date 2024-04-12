PM interacts with top Indian gamers on issues, opportunities

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with top Indian gamers on a range of issues and emerging opportunities in the industry.

BJP IT chief Amit Malviya said that the PM also played PC and VR games with the gamers. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a ‘gaming interaction’ and played PC and VR games with top Indian gamers like Tirth Mehta, Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur,

Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar,” Malviya said in a post on X. Malviya said that they discussed the ‘new developments’ in the gaming industry and how the Modi government has recognised the creativity of the gamers promoting the gaming industry in India.

They also engaged on issues concerning gambling v/s gaming while discussing women participation in the gaming industry, the BJP leader added.

Animesh Aggarwal shared his experience and said, “Engaging in a fruitful conversation with the PM about the future of E-sports was enlightening”. He is the CEO at 8BIT Creatives and associated with monster gaming like digital gaming platform.