Rahul tries to corner government on jobs, GST

JAIPUR: Out in the Jat belt and farmers’ hub under the scorching sun of Rajasthan’s Falodi (Jodhpur) and Anupgarh in Ganganagar, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took on the government over rising unemployment and spiraling prices of essentials across the nation to highlight the daunting economic realities in his inaugural public rallies for Lok Sabha polls.

He asserted only the INDIA bloc stood as the sole alternative capable of protecting people’s livelihoods.

The Congress leader found unemployment and inflation the paramount issues before the nation. “If you ask people, they will unequivocally say that unemployment is the foremost concern, with inflation closely following it. However, the impression is different outside” he said.

Rahul remarked that it was his duty to amplify public voices as he lamented the media’s “silence” on crucial matters.