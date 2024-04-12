Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Arrest of two accused triggers political slugfest in Bengal

Responding to Malviya’s post, the West Bengal Police put out a message on their official X handle, highlighting that it was a joint operation. “Falsehood at its worst! Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies,” it said.

“West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities. The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies,” the post added.

During a rally at Alipurduar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also hit back, saying the BJP did not like the fact that the people in the state “wanted to live in peace”. “Heard one BJP leader saying that Bengal is not safe. The accused were hiding here for two hours and within a short span of time they were arrested due to a prompt response by our state police. What about states where you are in power? What about Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar? People of Bengal want to live in peace but the BJP doesn’t like this,” she said.

While BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that Bengal was the “epicentre of all terror activities” and had become “a hindrance in national security”, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh congratulated the West Bengal Police and alleged that it was a BJP leader’s family that was running illegal activities from Contai in Purba Medinipur district.

“Well done @WBPolice in connection with the Bengaluru-cafe blast arrest. Even @NIA_India has acknowledged it in their statements. Any anti-forces should be strictly dealt with. But let me ask to @BJP4India and their minions – where are these arrests made from? KANTHI. We all know which family and BJP’s main leader runs illegal activities from Contai. I urge the State agencies to investigate this matter to find out FAMILY's links in providing shelter to ANTI-FORCES,” Ghosh said in a post on X.