Sound, stable ties will serve common interests of Beijing, Delhi, says China

NEW DELHI: Responding to comments made on India and China by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview given to Newsweek, China on Thursday said that “sound and stable” ties serve the common interests of Beijing and New Delhi.

PM Modi had said that ties with Beijing are important and the “prolonged situation” at the borders should be addressed urgently. Modi also expressed hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, the two countries will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility at their borders.

“We believe that sound and stable China-India relations serve the common interests of both sides and are conducive to peace and development of the region and beyond,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in Beijing.

PM Modi had said, “It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world.”

Meanwhile, spokesperson Mao Ning said the boundary question does not represent the entirety of the India-China relations. “It should be placed appropriately in the bilateral relations and managed properly. India and China are in close communication through diplomatic and military channels,” the spokesperson added.