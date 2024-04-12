When bigwigs migrate from hills to plains

DEHRADUN : In the hills of Uttarakhand, migration of people is the biggest obstacle in its development. Since hundreds of people have shifted to the plains in the last few years, politicians too are gone, leaving their constituencies in the remote hills.

At least six former chief ministers left their parliamentary and assembly constituencies along with other leaders and migrated to the state’s plains.

Formed more than 23 years ago as the 27th state of the country, Uttarakhand was supposed to amplify the demand for the representation from the hilly regions in the assembly and Parliament. After the Almora parliamentary seat was reserved in 2009 and the Haridwar seat was generalized, veteran leaders of Almora seat and Garhwal region had moved to Haridwar.