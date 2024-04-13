4-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in UP's Deoria

DEORIA (UP): A four-year-old girl died after being attacked by stray dogs near here on Saturday, police said.

The mutilated body of the girl, who belonged to a nomadic family, was taken into custody by the police and sent for postmortem, they added.

The incident took place near the Amethi Mata Temple here under Kotwali police station limits, SHO Vedprakash Sharma said.

According to the SHO, one Shankar was living with his family near the temple for the last several months in a temporary shanty.

On Saturday morning, when Shankar and other family members went out to beg or look for work, stray dogs attacked his daughter when she was following them, he said.

By the time people chased the dogs away, the girl had suffered serious injuries and she lost her life on the spot, he added.

The police are taking necessary action in this regard, the SHO said.