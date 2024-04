Borewell accident: Efforts to rescue 6-year-old boy continue for more than 20 hours in MP

BHOPAL: Efforts to rescue the six-year-old boy from a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district continued for more than 20 hours on Saturday, with a team from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and local administration working overnight, an official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said he was monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with the local authorities.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Manika village near the Uttar Pradesh border around 3 pm on Friday, when the boy was playing near the open borewell.

The news of an innocent child falling into a borewell in Manika village of Rewa district was unfortunate, Yadav said in a post on X.

"An SDERF team and district administration were trying to get the child out safely. I am also in constant touch with the local administration," he said.