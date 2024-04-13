Congress ramps up campaign ahead of 1st phase of polls

NEW DELHI : With Congress top leadership including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi, hitting the campaign trail, the party is gearing up for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

Sources suggest that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi may also attend a few rallies in the coming days, though not as extensively as in the previous general elections.

The party;s star campaigner Rahul Gandhi’s rallies and roadshows in poll-bound states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Rajasthan are already generating buzz, according to a party functionary. Gandhi is scheduled to hold rallies in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra on Saturday and will cover more states in the lead-up to the first phase of elections.