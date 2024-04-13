Dust Storm over Rajasthan, widespread rainfall over Northwest India in next three days, says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of dust storms over Rajasthan and widespread of rainfall spell accompanied with thunderstorms, gusty winds & hail over Northwest India and Central India in next three days as an intense Western Disturbance is likely reaching Northwest India on April 13.

Meteorologists warned that this unseasonal rainfall would impact ready-to-harvest wheat crops in these regions. It has also alerted dust storms and thundersqualls (50-60 kmph) possibly over Rajasthan on April 13. This newspaper first reported a week ago that northwest region would get back to back western disturbances (on April 10 and 13) might cause widespread rainfall and snowfall on higher reaches.

The current intense Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Iran in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies getting high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is likely into Northwest India in next three days.

It will cause light rainfall and snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on April 12. A fairly widespread moderate rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over the region during April 13-15, is expected to be over Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh.

Thereafter, strong surface winds (20-30 kmph) are very likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during April 16-18, 2024.

The major wheat crop belt, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Western UP will start wheat harvest from the second week of April. However, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning will damage ready to harvest crops.

IMD issued a warning regarding damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops. It also alerts people and cattle at open places and strong wind may cause damage to vulnerable structures.

In its Agromet advisories, IMD suggested to harvesting of matured crops, fruits, and vegetables during clear weather and keep the harvested produce at safer places or cover the heaps of harvested produce in the fields with tarpaulin sheets in North-West India

It has also advised use of hail nets or hail caps in fruit orchards to protect them from mechanical damage in North-West India. Farmers should also make necessary arrangements