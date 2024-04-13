Father Pawar reaches out to political rival for daughter Supriya in Baramati

MUMBAI: Sharad Pawar is leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth sailing for his daughter, sitting Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, against his nephew, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s spouse, Sunetra Pawar, in the Lok Sabha election for the Baramati seat.

After 55 years, Sharad Pawar visited his political arch-rival, Shyamrao Kakade, on Friday. The spouse of former Lok Sabha MP Sambhaji Kakde had recently passed away, prompting Pawar to visit the Kakade family to offer his condolences. Pawar also visited the residence of BJP leader Chandrakant Taware.

“Both the Kakade and Taware families hold political significance and dominance in Baramati as counterparts to the Pawar family. However, they had been estranged from Sharad Pawar for the past 50 years. With Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar switching sides, Sharad Pawar has decided to reach out to his old foes and attempt to reconcile, ensuring that his daughter does not encounter major hurdles in the prestigious political battle in Baramati,” said a political observer.

However, after Sharad Pawar’s meeting, Chandrakant Taware issued a clarification, stating that it was not a political meeting. He mentioned that Sharad Pawar had come to offer condolences, and the meeting should not be interpreted as political.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar attempted to reconcile with Congress MLA Sangram Thopate and his father, Anantrao Thopate. Despite being political rivals for several years, Pawar set aside their differences, visiting Thopate at his residence and ensuring that he would stand with Congress MLA Sangram Thopate. On the other hand, Ajit Pawar is also endeavouring to mend fences with his long-time rivals to facilitate the smooth progress of his spouse, Sunetra Pawar.

Taware issues clarification

After Sharad Pawar’s meeting, Chandrakant Taware issued a clarification, stating that it was not a political meeting. He mentioned that Sharad Pawar had come to offer condolences, and the meeting should not be interpreted as political. After 55 years, Sharad Pawar visited his political arch-rival, Shyamrao Kakade. The spouse of former Lok Sabha MP Sambhaji Kakde had recently passed away, prompting Pawar to visit the Kakade family.