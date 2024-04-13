INDIA will destroy N-arsenal, says Modi

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that the INDIA alliance leaders harbour such disdain for the country that they are purportedly plotting to dismantle India’s nuclear arsenal.

Addressing an election rally in Barmer district, he said, “The manifesto of a prominent party within the alliance explicitly states their intent to oppose nuclear capabilities, despite India’s strategic positioning amidst nuclear-armed neighbouring countries.”

Accusing the alliance of undermining national security, the Prime Minister sought to counter the mounting pressure on the BJP, particularly concerning specific candidates urging extensive support to alter the nation’s Constitution.

In a fervent defence, Modi asserted that even the revered figure Baba Saheb Ambedkar would find changing the Indian constitution an impossible task, stating,

“Our Constitution, for us, is like Geeta, Ramayana, Bible, Quran.” Campaigning vigorously in Barmer, which is witnessing a heated triangular contest between the Congress, BJP, and the independent candidate Ravindra Bhati, Modi underscored the perceived hatred of the alliance members towards the nation, citing their manifestos as evidence.

He expressed alarm over recent announcements within the alliance, particularly the party’s pledge to dismantle INDIA’s nuclear arsenal, stating, “He has written in his manifesto that we will destroy India’s nuclear weapons.”