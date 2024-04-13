Mandla-ST: Key tribal faces fight for land of warrior queens

Curriculum vitae of Faggan Singh Kulaste

The 64-year-old Gond tribe politician is counted among the most prominent tribal politicians of the ruling BJP in MP, particularly in the Mahakoshal region. He is currently the minister of state for rural development and steel in the Modi government. He was MoS in the previous Modi government also. He lost in 2009 but won from Mandla-ST seat six times in the past, including 2014 and 2019. He was among six MPs, including three Union ministers who were fielded by BJP in Assembly polls in 2023. But he lost from his home assembly seat Niwas-ST that he had won way back in 1990, while his brother won it thrice in the past. The BJP, however, has renominated him as its candidate from Mandla, despite his assembly poll loss, anti-incumbency and declining LS win margin in 2019.

Gond tribe politician has access to kamal nath, delhi

The 48-year-old is seen as the prime tribal face of the Congress in the Mahakoshal region. The Gond tribe politician who has won four successive elections from Dindori-ST seat (it forms part of Mandla-ST constituency) in 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2023 and was the minister of tribal affairs in the 15-month-long Congress government headed by Kamal Nath between December 2018 and March 2020. He is considered close to Nath as well as the top leadership of the Congress in Delhi. This is the second time in 10 years that he is contesting from the Mandla-ST seat on Congress ticket, as he had contested from the same seat in 2014 against BJP’s Faggan Singh Kulaste, but lost by 1.10 lakh votes. He is looking to capitalize this time on high anti-incumbency against the BJP candidate.