SAD takes action against leader a day after son, daughter-in-law join BJP

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday removed a senior party leader and former minister as a poll in-charge after his daughter-in-law, a former Punjab cadre IAS officer, and son joined the BJP. Sikander Singh Maluka was Akali Dal in-charge of Maur assembly segment in Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.

His daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu recently resigned from IAS and is likely to contest from Bathinda against former union minister and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur, wife of party president Sukhbir Badal. Sources said Badal appointed senior party leader and former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon as in-charge of Maur Assembly segment.

Maluka, who was campaigning with Harsimrat Kaur in Maur two days back, said he will remain in the party. “I have dissuaded my son Gurpreet and daughter-in-law from joining the BJP but this is their personal decision,” he said.

On the appointment of new incharge in place of him, Maluka said, “Sukhbir Badal is the party president, and he can appoint anyone he wants.”

After Parampal Kaur Sidhu joined the BJP on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that her resignation has not been accepted by the state government. Sidhu was posted as Managing Director of the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation and had sought voluntary retirement from service a week ago.

Her application for voluntary retirement has been accepted by the Department of Personnel and Training, government of India. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri claimed that the resignation of Kaur was accepted a day before she joined the BJP. Sidhu’s BJP foray has intrigued observers in Punjab as her father-in-law is still an active member of SAD and also a member of Akali Dal’s manifesto panel.

State-in-charge Maluka to not quit party

Sikander Singh Maluka was Akali Dal in-charge of Maur assembly segment in Bathinda Lok Sabha seat. He said he will remain in the party. “I have dissuaded my son Gurpreet and daughter-in-law from joining the BJP but this is their personal decision,” he said. On the appointment of a new incharge in place of him, Maluka said, “Sukhbir Badal is the party president, and he can appoint anyone he wants.”