Saharanpur was hotbed of religious fanaticism: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that the western district had the potential to become the ‘Kashi of the West’, but was turned into a “hotbed of religious fanaticism by previous dispensations”

Saharnapur is the seat of Dar-ul-Uloom, Asia’s biggest Islamic seminary, based in the Deoband town of the district.

Addressing a rally in Saharanpur on Friday, Adityanath alleged, “From here (Doband) attempts were made to spread chaos and anarchy, with little attention to development.”

He called upon the people of Saharanpur to be wary of individuals who, despite denying the existence of Lord Ram in the Supreme Court, were now chanting his name for electoral gains.