Tejashwi retorts Modi’s ‘Mughal mindset’ jibe with ‘testing BJP IQ’

PATNA : RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment on the “Opposition’s Mughal mindset”, saying that he is not speaking about real issues.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Friday, accused the Opposition leaders of demonstrating a “Mughal mindset” and “teasing” the people of the country by consuming non-vegetarian food in the holy month of Sawan and posting a video of it online.

Modi’s potshots came after a row erupted over Tejashwi’s online post that went viral on social media during the Hindu festival of ‘Navratra’. The video shows Tejashwi and Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani eating fish.