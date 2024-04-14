24-year-old Indian student shot dead in Canada

A 24-year-old Indian student was shot dead in a car in Canada's Vancouver.

A statement released by the Vancouver police said Chirag Antil, 24, was found dead inside a vehicle after neighbours reported hearing gunshots.

In the released statement, the police officials said they were "investigating an overnight homicide in the city's sunset neighbourhood."

"Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing," they added.

On Saturday evening, the Indian Consulate in Vancouver released a statement on X saying "It has learnt with great sorrow the shooting and killing of an Indian national, Mr Chirag Antil, living in Vancouver.”

They also added that the consulate has approached the concerned authorities for more information in this regard.

Chirag, who hails from Haryana, went to Vancouver in 2022 and has been working there since then. His family has created an online fundraiser to bring his remains to India.