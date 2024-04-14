Bihar: Tejashwi’s ‘parivartan patra’ promises five new airports, jobs

PATNA : Toeing the line of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is a part of the Opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc, promised in its election manifesto on Saturday to provide 200 units of electricity free of cost to the poor and farmers of Bihar.

They stated that a separate commission would be established to investigate the increasing rates of electricity. Releasing the party’s election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also announced plans to provide one crore jobs and Rs 1 lakh to economically weak women every year on the occasion of ‘Rakshabandhan’.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also declared that five airports would be made operational at Muzaffarpur, Raxaul (East Champaran), Purnea, Gopalganj, and Bhagalpur to enhance connectivity. These airports are essential for the state’s economic advancement, tourism, and youth facilities. Additionally, the RJD leader promised to abolish the ‘Agniveer’ scheme launched by the Narendra Modi government at the centre. The manifesto, called ‘Parivartan Patra,’ pledged to accord special status to Bihar and offer special packages for all-round development.

The election manifesto outlined 24 promises with a focus on generating employment and enhancing the economic independence of the poor. The party also pledged to provide a cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500 and reintroduce the old pension scheme. The manifesto promised to implement the remaining propoals of the Mandal Commission.

For the benefit of peasants, the party plans to engage in discussions with farmers to devise agricultural policies. Tejashwi said, “If our government comes to power, the process of providing jobs will begin from August 15.”

Two quit RJD, join JD(U)

Lalu Prasad’s RJD received a major setback after its two senior leaders, including former MP Ahmad Ashafaq Karim, resigned from primary membership, accusing top leadership of doing injustice to Muslims in distribution of tickets for ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Ashafaq, a former member of Rajya Sabha, was expecting ticket for Lok Sabha election from Katihar.

However, the seat went to Congress under seat-sharing formula among constituents of Opposition grand alliance in the state.