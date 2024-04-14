BJP placates Rajputs miffed over replacing of V K Singh

NEW DELHI : The Bharatiya Janata Party finds itself in a quandary in Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat.

The decision not to field Gen VK Singh and instead opt for MLA, Atul Garg, to contest from the VIP seat has not yielded favourable outcomes for the party so far. Garg’s campaign meetings are witnessing low turnout due to his lack of popularity, compounded by boycott calls from Rajputs in nearby districts.

The situation has made it increasingly challenging for the party to consolidate its core voter base, the Kshatriyas. To address this, a rally was organized featuring Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who previously won the election from the constituency in 2009, followed by a grand event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the party’s decision to nominate a candidate from outside the community has left the already dissatisfied voter base further disgruntled. It poses a significant challenge for the party, which aims to secure a victory for Garg with a record number of votes.

Society meetings are being convened in various districts of Western Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, to protest against the cancellation of tickets for Kshatriya community contenders, such as Ghaziabad’s current MP VK Singh. While VK Singh’s ticket cancellation initially sparked discontent among the Kshatriya community in Ghaziabad, the public meetings led by Rajnath Singh and VK Singh’s subsequent presence with PM Modi somewhat mitigated the growing momentum of the community’s boycott.

Nevertheless, party strategists are unwilling to take any chances. BJP is now relying on Khatriya leaders to rally support for Garg amidst reports of Rajputs boycotting the poll.

The party has enlisted the support of Rajnath’s sons, Pankaj Singh and Neeraj Singh, to campaign for Garg and sway voters in favor of the BJP.

Party sources indicate that Rajnath Singh and his family wield considerable influence within the Kshatriya community of Western Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad. Consequently, a strategy is being devised to enlist the support of numerous Kshatriya leaders for the campaign.

It is anticipated that approximately 10 days before the election, both Rajnath Singh’s elder son and Noida MLA, Pankaj Singh, and his younger son, Neeraj, will actively participate in the party’s campaign strategy.

“Their cooperation will be pivotal in our publicity efforts. Plans are underway to organize their events, particularly in areas with a significant Kshatriya voter presence,” stated a local BJP leader.

Ghaziabad will go to polls April 26 in the second phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.