Firing outside actor Salman Khan's home in Mumbai; security stepped up

MUMBAI: Two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house here early Sunday morning leading the police to enhance security around his residence and launch a search for the accused, an official said.

The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

Security outside Khan's residence was stepped up and the police were collecting footage of the CCTV cameras installed near his house to identify the persons, he said.

Local police, crime branch personnel and a team of forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence and started a probe into the incident, the official said.