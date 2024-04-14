JNU students’ union calls for strike on April 16 against sexual harassment case

NEW DELHI : The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Saturday said it will be forced to call for a complete strike on Monday if the varsity vice-president fails to address concerns of the students stemming from the recent sexual harassment incident in the campus.

Condemning the incident, the JNUSU issued a statement saying that a disturbing incident of sexual harassment was perpetrated allegedly by ABVP goons on the intervening night of March 30 and 31. Under pressure from the JNUSU, the Office of Chief Proctor was compelled to open on March 31, a Sunday, to register the survivor’s complaint.

JNUSU president Dhananjay said, “Two of the perpetrators, who were not students of the university, were declared out of bounds. However, the remaining two who are currently students of JNU, continue to evade consequences and enjoy impunity. What is even more alarming is the blatant disregard for the survivor’s safety, as the perpetrators, in violation of a restraint order, continue to threaten her. This ongoing intimidation poses a grave threat to her well-being and further exacerbates the trauma she has endured."

He further added, “Equally distressing is the response of the JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who instead of ensuring a swift and impartial investigation, has resorted to intimidation tactics against the survivor and her supporters.”

The VC’s reprehensible conduct, he said, extends to threatening the complainant and her friends who have been peacefully protesting at the North Gate of the university. Moreover, those who have stood in solidarity with the survivor have been subjected to proctorial inquiries, further perpetuating a culture of fear and silencing dissent within the university. “The JNUSU vehemently condemns the gross mishandling of this case by the university administration and demands immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of the survivor.”

The statement stated that the JNUSU was conspicuously excluded from the Academic Council meeting held on March 28, where significant decisions were made without any student representation. This exclusion is indicative of a troubling trend wherein the administration operates without meaningful engagement with the student body, undermining the principles of participatory governance. Furthermore, the administration’s actions extend to the erosion of democratic norms within the university, the statement read.