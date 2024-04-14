MP: 6-yr-old boy who fell into borewell two days ago dies

REWA: A six-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district two days ago, has died despite hectic efforts by multiple agencies to save him, an official said on Sunday.

The child fell into the borewell in Manika village, located close to the Uttar Pradesh border, at around 3 pm on Friday when was playing near it.

He was stuck at a depth of around 40 feet, officials earlier said.

Teams of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local administration were engaged in the operation to bring the boy out of the borewell.

The rescue teams supplied oxygen into the 70-feet-deep borewell and parallel pits were dug to reach him.

Collector Pratibha Pal said the child was located on Sunday after 40 hours of rescue operation but he was "unresponsive".

"The boy was located at around 8 am. We made all efforts but could not save the child as the borewell was too narrow," Pal told reporters at the spot.

The body was sent to a hospital for postmortem, she added.