PM Modi makes fun of Rahul Gandhi's promise to eradicate poverty in country, calls him 'Shaahi Jadoogar'

BHOPAL: Addressing his second LS polls rally in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh within five days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as Shaahi Jadoogar (royal magician) for the latter's recent promise of eradicating poverty with a single stroke.

“Congress’s Shehzade (prince) recently made an announcement which will make all of you laugh. He said he’ll eradicate poverty from the nation with one stroke. The nation wants to know where this Shaahi Jadoogar (royal magician) was for all these years. 50 years back his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) announced eradicating poverty. Prior to 2014, they operated the central government with a remote control. Now he’s saying that he’s got the single stroke mantra to eradicate poverty, from where did he get that mantra? It’s due to such non-serious claims that he (Rahul) becomes a laughing stock,” Modi said while addressing a rally in Pipariya assembly segment of Hoshangabad LS constituency in Narmadapuram district on Sunday.

Two days back while addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that once his party is voted to power at the centre, it would eradicate poverty with a single stroke. He had said that his party would remove poverty from the country by ‘khatakhat khatakhat (in quick manner) by transferring Rs one lakh into the account of one woman from every poverty-stricken household.

Addressing the rally in Pipariya in support of BJP candidate Vivek Sahu ‘Bunty’ (Chhindwara) and Darshan Singh Chaudhary (Hoshangabad), the PM also targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family, dubbing it as Congress’s Shaahi Parivar (royal family).

“The Congress’s Shaahi Parivar is threatening that the nation would be on fire if Modi became the PM for the third time. Similar threats were made by it in 2014 and 2019, as also at the time of Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, but was there fire in the country then? The Shaahi Parivar of Congress works on a single policy of threatening, frightening and spreading uncertainty in the nation. There was no fire in the nation, it’s actually in their heart. They have been restless since the last ten years, as everything they had has been looted. If they don’t mend their conduct, the country may never give them an opportunity again.”